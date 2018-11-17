WWE NXT "Takeover: War Games II": Matt Riddle Vs. Kassius Ohno

Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno

Matt Riddle's music suddenly hits. Mauro says this wasn't on their schedule but Riddle was set to face Kassius Ohno on Wednesday's episode. Riddle hits the ring and we see the second ring next to it. Riddle waits in the ring as the "bro!" chants start up. Riddle says "bro!" to the crowd and they pop. Riddle says he's not supposed to have a match on Takeover but if we saw the pre-show, a certain someone interrupted him. Ohno. Riddle says we're just hanging out in Los Angeles and we have two rings, so why not? The music hits and out come Ohno. Ohno insults Riddle and says he's too stupid to know h e's not supposed to be out here. Ohno goes on and says Riddle better enjoy this because he won't be able to remember what's about to happen.

The bell rings and Ohno enters the ring but Riddle immediately drops him with a knee. Riddle covers for the quick win.

Winner: Matt Riddle

