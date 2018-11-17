WWE NXT "Takeover: War Games II": The Velveteen Dream Vs. Tommaso Ciampa (NXT Title Match)

NXT Title Match: The Velveteen Dream vs. Tommaso Ciampa

We go to the ring and out first comes the challenger, The Velveteen Dream. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Kayla as fans start chanting for Dream.

The bell rings and fans chant for Dream. Ciampa approaches and they lock up. Dream tries to send Ciampa over the top rope but the referee counts to break them. They lock up and go to the mat to trade holds. Dream taunts and mocks Ciampa some after getting the upperhand. More back and forth now. Dream's gear and entrance paid tribute to "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan tonight, and Ciampa takes off Dream's "Hollywood" headband to mock the WWE Hall of Famer and taunt his opponent. Dream ends up on the outside to take the title to taunt Ciampa with. Ciampa makes sure it's alright and returns to the ring. We have a stalemate now. Ciampa charges but Dream rocks him. Dream keeps control and scoop slams Ciampa, then dances to taunt him. Dream with more offense and a big double ax handle off the top rope.

Dream picks the "Hollywood" headband back up and puts it on for a pop. Dream does the Hogan ear taunt and then drops Ciampa with a big boot. Dream does more Hogan taunts and goes for the big leg drop but Ciampa rolls to the floor. Dream flies out with a double ax handle. Dream brings it back in the ring but Ciampa ends up spiking him from the top to the apron, down to the floor. Ciampa works Dream over and brings him back into the ring. Ciampa ends up nailing a big running knee to the face in the corner while Dream is down. Dream is laid out now.

Ciampa keeps control and sends Dream back to the floor with a neckbreaker from the apron. Ciampa with more talking trash. Ciampa uses the Spanish announce table and sends Dream back down. Ciampa brings it back into the ring, keeping control and grounding Dream in the middle of the ring. Dream starts fading as the referee checks on him. Fans chant for Dream. Dream finally mounts some offense after a few more minutes. He hits a few Hogan leg drops but can't get the 3 count. Fans chant for Dream again.

Dream with right hands. Ciampa gets knocked off the apron. Dream launches himself over the top rope and takes Ciampa back down. Dream brings it back in and goes to the top but he comes back down as Ciampa moves. Ciampa sends Dream out of the ring. Dream slams Ciampa's hurt knee into the apron. Dream focuses on the knee now. Dream wraps the leg around the ring post and applies the Figure Four. It's broken and Dream comes back in for another submission attempt but Ciampa rolls him for a 2 count. Ciampa with a forearm. They tangle again and Dream drops into another Figure Four as fans pop. They roll around in the submission. Dream kicks Ciampa for a 2 count, still in the hold. The hold is finally broken. Dream goes to the floor and looks to pull Ciampa out but Ciampa kicks him back into the barrier.

Ciampa brings it back in and fights off a counter. They counter suplex attempts. Dream suplexes Ciampa over the top rope to the floor but they both land hard. Fans chant "holy s--t" as we get a replay. The referee counts. Dream brings Ciampa back into the ring just in time. Ciampa strikes first before they trade shots in the middle of the ring. Ciampa kicks Dream and goes for the Fairytale Ending but Dream counters it. Ciampa rolls him for the win but the referee argues with him after catching a handful of tights. Dream takes advantage and drops Ciampa with a big superkick for a close 2 count as fans go wild.

More back and forth now as Ciampa catches Dream in mid-air. Ciampa with more offense and another close 2 count after hitting Project Ciampa. Fans chant for Dream now as Ciampa sells the knee injury. Ciampa goes to ringside and grabs the title. He brings it in and the referee grabs it. Dream takes advantage and rolls him up for a 2 count. Dream ends up dropping Ciampa with a DDT on the title. He still makes the cover but Ciampa kicks out just in time. Dream goes to the top for the elbow drop but he puts on the brakes as Ciampa gets his boot up. More back and forth as Ciampa hits a DDT for another close 2 count. Fans chant for NXT again.

Ciampa goes over and pulls the padding up from ringside as fans chant "this is awesome" again. Part of the concrete is now exposed. Ciampa rocks Dream with strikes. Ciampa tries to hit a draping DDT from the apron to the concrete but Dream counters and rams him over the announce table. They both land on the other side of the table as we get a replay. Ciampa bullies Mauro some at the announce table as he's frustrated now. Ciampa turns around to a big DVD on the floor from Dream. Dream brings it back into the ring and goes to the top for the Purple Rainmaker but Ciampa still kicks out. Dream ends up going for another from the apron but he lands hard on the floor as Ciampa moves. Dream rolls around in pain and sells the elbow injury. Ciampa brings it in and drops Dream with a DDT on the steel partition plate between the two rings. Ciampa drags Dream over and covers for the pin to retain.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa

This match coverage is from our full "Takeover: War Games II" results post. Click here for full results.