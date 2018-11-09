WWE NXT UK Women's Title To Be Revealed, Triple H Surgery Reactions, WWE Dance Break Challenge Promo

- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at social media reactions to Triple H undergoing surgery to repair a right pectoral tear earlier this week.

- The WWE NXT UK Women's Title is what will be announced by NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint on Wednesday's show. The WWE Network lists two episodes for Wednesday and those shows will feature the beginning of the NXT UK Women's Title tournament, which was won by Rhea Ripley. Below are the preview for Wednesday's NXT UK episodes:

3pm: "A brand-new championship is unveiled to the world. Wolfgang looks to assert his dominance in the main event. Tyler Bate faces Ashton Smith."

4pm: "The tournament to crown the NXT UK Women's Champion begins with two exciting bouts. A brawl breaks out when Trent Seven faces Zack Gibson."

- Carmella and R-Truth are calling on fans to do the #DanceBreakChallenge on Twitter. As seen in the video below, fans are invited to tweet their best 7 second dance clips with the #DanceBreakChallenge hashtag:

.@RonKillings & @CarmellaWWE have issued a challenge to YOU!! Tweet out your best 7 second dance break videos by using the hashtag #DanceBreakChallenge!! Let's find out who the BEST really is! pic.twitter.com/TXICf9Qp48 — WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2018