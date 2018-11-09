Wrestling Inc.

WWE Releases Video For Veteran's Day RAW, Random Facts About Ronda Rousey (Video), WWE Stock Down

By Marc Middleton | November 09, 2018

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" series, featuring Vic Joseph looking at 5 things we didn't know about RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey - she born with a neurogenetic communication disorder that prevented her from communicating properly until she was 6, her Judo background, growing up as a Pokemon fan and moderating a Pokemon forum, her acting background, the story behind her use of the "Bad Reputation" theme song.

See Also
Ronda Rousey Reveals Her Dream WWE Opponent, Wants Equal Number Of Men And Women's Matches

- WWE stock was down 0.71% today, closing at $69.57 per share. Today's high was $70.04 and the low was $67.86.

- As seen below, WWE has released the special video package for Monday's Veteran's Day edition of RAW. The show from Kansas City will feature final Survivor Series hype, an appearance by new WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon's return to address SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon and Alexa Bliss announcing her picks for the women's Team RAW.


Related Articles

Comments

Recent

Most Popular

Back To Top