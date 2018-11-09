WWE Releases Video For Veteran's Day RAW, Random Facts About Ronda Rousey (Video), WWE Stock Down

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" series, featuring Vic Joseph looking at 5 things we didn't know about RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey - she born with a neurogenetic communication disorder that prevented her from communicating properly until she was 6, her Judo background, growing up as a Pokemon fan and moderating a Pokemon forum, her acting background, the story behind her use of the "Bad Reputation" theme song.

- WWE stock was down 0.71% today, closing at $69.57 per share. Today's high was $70.04 and the low was $67.86.

- As seen below, WWE has released the special video package for Monday's Veteran's Day edition of RAW. The show from Kansas City will feature final Survivor Series hype, an appearance by new WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon's return to address SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon and Alexa Bliss announcing her picks for the women's Team RAW.