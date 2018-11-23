WWE Shop Issues For Black Friday, WWE NXT UK Series Match Announced For Wednesday, WWE MMC Mic'd Up

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's Mic'd Up series for season 2 of Mixed Match Challenge, featuring highlights from Week 10.

- Xia Brookside and Millie McKenzie vs. Charlie Morgan and Killer Kelly has been announced for the WWE NXT UK episode that airs at 3pm ET on the WWE Network this coming Wednesday. In an update and correction from before, the title match between Jordan Devlin and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne will also air on the 3pm ET episode but the NXT UK Women's Title tournament finals between Toni Storm and Rhea Ripley will air on the 4pm episode, not the 3pm show.

- WWE Shop is experiencing issues with international shipping, on the biggest shopping day of the year. They tweeted this alert for international shoppers: