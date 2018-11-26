WWE Reportedly Signs Top UK Indie Wrestler

WWE has signed top European indie wrestler WALTER, according to PWInsider.

WALTER's WWE signing is reportedly what led to him dropping the PWG Heavyweight Title to Jeff Cobb last month. PWG wanted to bring WALTER back for a farewell appearance in December but his WWE deal prevented that from happening.

See Also WALTER Describes To Steve Austin How Backstage Partying In Pro Wrestling Has Died Down

It was reported a few months back that WWE had interest in WALTER. He is currently finishing up indie dates and will be a part of WWE's European expansion once those dates are done, including the WWE NXT UK brand. There's no word yet on if he will work the main NXT brand but Triple H has indicated that some European talents will be brought over for certain dates.