WWE SmackDown Non-Spoiler Match Listing For Tonight

Below is the non-spoiler match listing for tonight's WWE SmackDown episode from Manchester, England:

* The Usos vs. The New Day with Survivor Series implications on the line

* Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas with Survivor Series implications on the line

* SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch issues an open challenge

* Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy with Survivor Series implications on the line

* Appearances by SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon, SmackDown General Manager Paige, Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Randy Orton and others

