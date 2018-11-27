WWE Spoils SmackDown Segment?, Rare "Mr. Perfect" Match Released, RAW Viewership Delayed, WWE Stock

- As seen above, Title Match Wrestling has just released a rare match between WWE Hall of Famers "The King" Jerry Lawler and "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig. The match took place on October 19, 2002 at 3PW's "A Night for the FlyBoy Rocco Rock" event from the ECW Arena in Philadelphia. Hennig passed away a few months later on February 10, 2003 at the age of 44.

- WWE stock was down 0.37% today, closing at $65.28 per share. Today's high was $65.91 and the low was $64.06.

- This week's WWE RAW viewership has been delayed due to Nielsen catching up from the Thanksgiving holiday. We will have the numbers on Wednesday around noon EST. This week's SmackDown numbers will not be delayed.

- We noted earlier how WWE announced a non-title match between The Usos and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar for tonight's SmackDown episode. It looks like WWE spoiled a segment for tonight's show or there was some miscommunication as The Bar has been tweeting about hosting an Open Challenge tonight. Their first tweets were made an hour or so after WWE first announced The Bar vs. The Usos on the WWE website. You can see their tweets on the Open Challenge below, noting that The New Day is not eligible:

This is an OPEN CHALLENGE to ANY Tag Team on #SDLive. Step-Up to #TheBar... who wants their shot?



*Note: open challenge excludes New Day because who needs more of that.. am i right? Terms & Conditions Apply. #nomorepancakes — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) November 27, 2018