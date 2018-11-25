WWE Starrcade Live Coverage: AJ Styles Vs. Samoa Joe In A Steel Cage, 8-Woman Tag Match, MizTV

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of WWE Starrcade! Coverage of the one-hour special will begin at 8pm ET. The show was taped last night, so if you want to check out all of the matches, click here.

WWE has advertised the following segments for tonight's show:

* AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe (Steel Cage Match)

* Sasha Banks, Bayley, Ember Moon, and Dana Brooke vs. Nia Jax, Tamina, Alicia Fox, and Mickie James

* A live Elias performance featuring WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

* The Miz hosts "Miz TV" featuring Shinsuke Nakamura and Rey Mysterio.