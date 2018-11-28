WWE Stars Have Their Rental Car Broken Into (Video), The Miz Vs. Kofi Kingston Stat, Erick Rowan

- As noted, injured WWE Superstar Erick Rowan turns 37 years old today. WWE posted this video looking back at Rowan's eerie introduction to The Wyatt Family on the December 12, 2012 WWE NXT episode.

- Last night's WWE SmackDown match between The Miz and Kofi Kingston was the 21st 1-on-1 TV match between the two WWE veterans, their 3rd 1-on-1 SmackDown match and their first match since the 2013 TLC pay-per-view. Miz has 8 wins over Kofi while Kofi has 13 wins over Miz.

- Cedric Alexander and Lince Dorado had their rental car broken into in Minneapolis, Minnesota last night as they were in town for the WWE TV tapings. Cedric and Dorado tweeted the following on the incident:

Someone broke into my rental while I was hanging with #LuchaHouseParty ????????

???????????????????????????? https://t.co/h70m6G32as — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) November 28, 2018