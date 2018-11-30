Wrestling Inc.

WWE Studios Movie With R-Truth Out Today (Video), Xavier Woods WWE Promo Tour (Photos), Christian

By Marc Middleton | November 30, 2018

- WWE Studios' "Blood Brother" with R-Truth and rapper Trey Songz is in theaters and on-demand today. Above is a trailer for the movie.

- Naomi turns 31 years old today while Christian turns 45 and Japanese legend Jushin "Thunder" Liger turns 54. Also, today would have been the 60th birthday of former WCW and WWE star Tom Zenk.

- Xavier Woods is currently on a WWE promotional tour of The Philippines. Below are some photos and videos from day 1 of the trip:








