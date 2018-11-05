Wrestling Inc.

WWE Superstar Challenges Hulk Hogan For WrestleMania 35?, The Revival On Main Event, Drew McIntyre

By Marc Middleton | November 05, 2018

- WWE posted this video of Drew McIntyre and Bayley at a Real Madrid vs. Real Valladolid soccer match over the weekend.

- WWE taped the following matches today in Manchester, England for this week's Main Event episode:

* Tyler Breeze vs. Mojo Rawley
* The Revival vs. Chad Gable and Bobby Roode

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- Rusev took to Twitter this afternoon and tweeted a challenge to WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan for WrestleMania 35, Rusev was tweeting a response to Hogan's tweet about looking better than the rest of the roster. You can see the exchange below:



