WWE Superstar Challenges Hulk Hogan For WrestleMania 35?, The Revival On Main Event, Drew McIntyre

- WWE posted this video of Drew McIntyre and Bayley at a Real Madrid vs. Real Valladolid soccer match over the weekend.

- WWE taped the following matches today in Manchester, England for this week's Main Event episode:

* Tyler Breeze vs. Mojo Rawley

* The Revival vs. Chad Gable and Bobby Roode

- Rusev took to Twitter this afternoon and tweeted a challenge to WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan for WrestleMania 35, Rusev was tweeting a response to Hogan's tweet about looking better than the rest of the roster. You can see the exchange below:

Ok, today is a new day. After seeing myself on Crown Jewel I have decided to get serious and get under 300lbs. I looked huge, swole, jacked and my arms are still bigger than most wrestlers legs. I don't want to look like I can beat up the whole @WWE roster anymore. Only Love HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) November 5, 2018