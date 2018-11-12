Wrestling Inc.

WWE Superstars Meet Veterans Before RAW (Video), More Hype For Tonight's Go-Home RAW, WWE Stock

By Marc Middleton | November 12, 2018

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE RAW in this new video.

- WWE stock was down 3.12% today, closing at $67.40 per share. Today's high was $69.65 and the low was $66.58.

- Titus O'Neil, Apollo Crews, Mickie James and Dana Brooke visited veterans at the VA of Kansas City earlier today to celebrate Veteran's Day. Below is video from the visit:


