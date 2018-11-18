WWE Survivor Series: Mustafa Ali Vs. Buddy Murphy (WWE Cruiserweight Title Match)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Buddy Murphy

We go to ringside with Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness. They lead us to a video package for the next match. Out first comes Mustafa Ali. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy is out next. The referee raises the title and we get the bell.

Murphy overpowers early on and goes to work. Ali fights him off and connects with an elbow after a face off. They go at it and Ali sends Murphy out of the ring with a hurricanrana. Ali keeps him out with a dropkick. Ali goes to the top and leaps out to the floor, taking Murphy back down. Ali brings it back in but Murphy kicks out at 1. Ali with more offense now. Ali goes to the top but Murphy grabs his ankle. Murphy ends up shoving Ali hard from the top, down into the barrier. Ali lands hard and rolls around in pain.

Murphy works Ali around the ring now. Murphy keeps control and drives a knee into Ali's back, keeping him grounded. Ali comes back and splashes Murphy for a 2 count. Ali rocks Murphy in the corner. Ali slingshots Murphy into the corner. Ali ducks an elbow and nails a dropkick. Ali with more offense, including a kick to the face in the corner. Ali looks to springboard up but Murphy launches him to the floor. Murphy runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Ali down hard on the floor again. They bring it back in the ring and Ali turns it around. Ali with superkicks and a spike reverse hurricanrana in the ring for another close pin attempt.

Ali with a big kick to the jaw. Ali with more offense but Murphy blocks and works him over. Ali blocks and sends Murphy to the apron with a heel kick. Ali gets countered but he turns that into a huge draping DDT for another close 2 count. Ali drags Murphy over in the corner and goes to the top for the 054. Murphy jumps up and sends Ali to the floor, hitting hard face-first on the apron on the way down.

Murphy goes to the floor and looks to grab Ali but he changes his mind. Fans pop as Murphy takes apart one of the announce tables now. Murphy takes Ali to the table but Ali kicks him in the head. Ali runs back up on the table and grabs Murphy, bringing him down to the floor with a huge Spanish Fly. Ali brings it back in the ring and looks to go for the 054 but Murphy stops him again, nailing a superkick. Murphy ends up hitting a powerbomb and the sitdown powerbomb for a close 2 count. Fans chat "this is awesome" now as Murphy goes for Murphy's Law. Ali blocks for a 2 count. They collide in the corner and Ali rocks him. Ali gets caught with a huge knee on the way down. Murphy nails Murphy's Law for the pin to retain.

Winner: Buddy Murphy

This is from our live coverage of Survivor Series. To access our full Survivor Series, click here.