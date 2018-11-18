WWE Survivor Series: RAW Tag Team Champions The AOP Vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar

RAW vs. SmackDown: RAW Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar

We go back to the ring and out comes SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar, Cesaro and Sheamus. Big Show is out next. He heads to the ring with The Bar. RAW Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain are out next, Akam and Rezar. WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick accompanies them out. Tom shows us some of the other international announce teams in the arena.

The bell rings and here we go. There's a bit of chaos to start. The Bar double teams Rezar. Cesaro unloads on Rezar and hits uppercuts in the corner. Akam runs in and drops Sheamus off the apron. Cesaro goes for the Swing on Akam but Rezar stops it with a clothesline. Things settle down again as Rezar drops Cesaro for a 2 count. Akam and Rezar double team Cesaro near their corner now.

Cesaro tries to mount offense but Akam tackles him and pounds on him. Show talks trash from ringside. Rezar tags back in for the double team to Cesaro. Cesaro takes a knee to the face but still kicks out at 2. Sheamus comes in and rocks Rezar. The referee backs Sheamus out as Cesaro rolls Rezar up for a 2 count. Akam comes back in and keeps control until Cesaro fires back with uppercuts. Akam comes right back with a big clothesline for a 2 count. Cesaro finally starts to mount some offense with a springboard shot. Sheamus waits for the tag. Sheamus and Rezar tag in at the same time and Sheamus unloads.

Rezar misses a splash in the corner. Sheamus with knee strikes. Sheamus knocks Akam off the apron and gets a pop. Rezar gets blocked as Sheamus drops him over the top rope. Sheamus with the forearms to the chest of Rezar as fans count along. Sheamus goes to the top and hits the flying clothesline to Rezar. Rezar kicks out at 2. Drake is worried at ringside now.

Sheamus yells out and waits for the Brogue Kick. Drake gets on the apron for interference. Cesaro rocks Rezar and Sheamus follows up with a Brogue but Rezar kicks out as Drake puts his foot on the bottom rope to break it. Cesaro chases Drake around the ring. Drake runs into Big Show and goes down hard. Show chokes Drake from the floor while Drake is on the apron. We see that Drake urinates on himself. Everyone laughs. The Authors of Pain take advantage of the distraction and hit a big double team powerbomb on Sheamus. Rezar makes the pin to win.

Winners: The Authors of Pain

- After the match, Rezar and Akam take the titles and leave up the ramp with them in the air, without Drake. Their music hits and we go to replays. Drake joins AOP on the stage and they stand tall as RAW is up 3-0 now. Show and The Bar look on from the ring as AOP raises the titles up.

This is from our live coverage of Survivor Series. To access our full Survivor Series, click here.