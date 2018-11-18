WWE Survivor Series: RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey Vs. Charlotte Flair

RAW vs. SmackDown: RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

We go to the commercial and out first comes Charlotte Flair representing the blue brand, replacing the injured SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey is out next.

We get formal ring introductions from JoJo to start. Fans start chanting for Becky as the bell hits. They size each other up and trade a few counters to start. Flair takes out Rousey's knee from behind but Rousey is still up. They tangle into the ropes. The referee tries to get in the middle. Flair shoves Rousey hard and she goes to the mat. Fans pop. Flair powers out of an armbar. Flair goes for the Figure Four but it's countered. More back and forth on the mat now. Fans applaud.

Flair takes Rousey to the mat with a headlock as fans do dueling chants. Flair launches Rousey face-first into the bottom turnbuckle and she goes in hard. That spot looked a bit rough. Flair with kicks now. Flair with a big overhead throw and a 2 count. Flair starts working on the legs and the knees now. Rousey is bleeding from an elbow to the mouth now as she tries to fight up from the mat but Flair keeps her grounded. Flair yells at Rousey to shut up as she continues to control the match. Rousey finally breaks free by dropping Flair with a strike.

Rousey with a knee. Rousey with an armbar on the ropes now. The hold is broken. Rousey goes to the top but Flair knocks her down. Flair comes up but Rousey slams her to the mat face-first from the top. Rousey rolls from the top rope into another armbar on Flair. They tangle and roll around on the mat now. Flair turns that into a Boston Crab. Rousey goes for the ropes but Flair pulls her back. Flair goes for the Figure Four but it's blocked. Flair with a kick to the face. Flair hits Natural Selection but Rousey shrugs it off and goes for another armbar. Rousey drags Flair back, working on the arm. Flair with a backbreaker and a kick to send Rousey back to the mat.

More back and forth with counters now. Rousey gets fired up but she turns around to a big Spear from Flair. Flair covers for a close 2 count as the crowd pops. Rousey pulls Flair into another submission but Flair applies the Figure Four submission. Rousey rolls out of the ring and they both hit the floor, breaking the hold. Rousey uses the barrier and brings Flair back in. Rousey manhandles Flair now, yelling out for a mixed reaction. Rousey with strikes into the corner. Flair fires back and unloads with chops now. Flair kicks the leg out. More back and forth. Flair levels Rousey with a big boot for a 2 count. Fans chant "this is awesome" now. Rousey counters a move and drops into another armbar but Flair makes it to the rope. Rousey drags Flair back over and puts Flair on her shoulders. Rousey drops Flair with the Piper's Pit move. Rousey goes to put Flair away but she hangs on. Flair makes it back to the bottom rope and the referee breaks it up. Flair clutches her arm. Rousey yells at her to get back in the ring to finish things. The referee counts.

Fans chant for Flair as she wastes time on the outside. Flair comes back in before the 8 count but she goes right back out. Rousey runs around the ring but Flair nails her with a kendo stick for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Ronda Rousey

