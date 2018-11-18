WWE Survivor Series: Team RAW Vs. Team SmackDown Men's 5-on-5 Elimination Match

RAW vs. SmackDown 5-on-5 Men's Traditional Elimination Match: Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley (Team Captain: Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin) vs. SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon, Jeff Hardy, The Miz, Samoa Joe, Rey Mysterio (Captain: Miz)

We go to the ring and Cole is back on commentary with Graves and Renee. JoJo introduces Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin first and out he comes as the Team RAW Captain. Bobby Lashley is out next with Lio Rush. Finn Balor is out next, followed by Dolph Ziggler. Drew McIntyre is out next and he heads down with Ziggler. Braun Strowman is out last. He enters the ring and stares Corbin down. Team SmackDown Captain The Miz is out first for his team, followed by Jeff Hardy. Samoa Joe is out next, followed by Rey Mysterio. SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon is out last.

There's a brief fight between the two teams before the bell rings but things quickly calm back down. Strowman and McIntyre argue about who is going to start. Strowman yells at Drew to get his ass out of the ring. Joe starts off with Strowman but Drew immediately tags himself in. Joe runs from behind and applies the Coquina Clutch on Drew to get things started. Drew fights out but Joe is still fired up. Joe applies the Clutch again. Drew breaks it and nails a Claymore kick for the pin. Joe has been eliminated to loud boos from the crowd.

Drew laughs at Joe as a "bulls--t" chant starts up. Hardy enters the ring and sizes Drew up as he warns the Team SmackDown members. Drew takes Hardy to the corner and backs off. Hardy fuels a "delete!" chant before going at it with Drew. Drew with a big clothesline and a tag to Ziggler. Ziggler taunts Hardy and waits for him to get up. Hardy avoids a superkick and in comes Shane for a pop. Ziggler is fired up to go at it with Shane. Shane backs Ziggler into the corner with strikes. Ziggler stuns him with a dropkick to the jaw. Shane comes back with arm drags. Ziggler blocks a DDT and rolls him for a 2 count. Ziggler with a Fame-asser for a 2 count.

Ziggler ends up hitting a big Zig Zag on Shane but Miz breaks the pin. Miz tags in and goes at it with Ziggler. Ziggler avoids the Figure Four. Miz misses a kick and they roll through but Ziggler nails a dropkick. Ziggler talks more trash about being the best in the world. Braun tags himself in and Ziggler doesn't like it. Miz looks terrified. Drew immediately tags himself in. Braun isn't happy and they have words. Braun and Drew start fighting. Team RAW tries to break them up. Team SmackDown also gets involved as another brawl breaks out. Team SmackDown gangs up on Strowman but he blasts out and they go flying. Rey drops Braun into the ropes and hits 619. Miz and Shane send Braun over the top rope to the floor. Miz sends Drew into the steel ring post. Team SmackDown keeps control on the floor. Miz, Rey and Hardy bring Braun over to the announce table and place him on top. Shane goes to the top turnbuckle and leaps out, putting Braun through the announce table with a huge elbow drop. Corbin is pissed. Miz and Hardy check on Shane. Corbin throws a fit and yells at the referee as we get a replay.

Miz brings Drew back into the ring and kicks him for a 2 count. The referee tries to restore order as we see Paige and Stephanie McMahon backstage watching the match. Fans chant "this is awesome" as Miz keeps control of Drew. Drew levels Miz with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt. Drew has the chance to tag but he doesn't. Miz comes from behind and Drew drops him. Balor tags himself in, slapping Drew on the arm, then drops Drew with a kick. Balor unloads on Miz now. Balor with a double stomp as Corbin looks on. Miz blocks a Slingblade but Balor blocks the Skull Crushing Finale. They roll up for a 2 count. Balor keeps control and Miz rolls out of the way from a Coup de Grace. Balor with a dropkick to Miz and a Slingblade to Rey. Balor dropkicks Miz into the barrier. Balor brings Miz back into the ring but Rey tags in and hits the flying seated senton on Balor. Rey keeps control with offense to Balor. Balor catches him in mid-move. Balor drops Rey for a close 2 count. Corbin is still frustrated at ringside. They go on and Rey drops Balor into the ropes for 619. Balor ducks it and hits a Slingblade.

Balor dropkicks Rey back into the turnbuckles. Balor goes to the top but Rey avoids Coup de Grace. Rey counters and drops Balor for the 619 again. Rey hits it this time. Rey springboards in and drops the dime for the pin. Balor has been eliminated.

Drew comes right in and levels Rey. Drew picks up Balor on his way out and drops him, then tosses him out of the ring. Fans boo. Rey dropkicks Drew from behind and goes for 619 but Lashley tags in and drops Rey with a big boot. Lashley poses as fans boo. Lashley presses Rey high in the air and drops him but Rey lands on his feet. Lashley catches Rey and launches him into the corner face-first. Lashley with a neckbreaker as Rush cheers him on but fans boo. Lashley lifts Rey for the suplex and holds him high in the air. Rey fights out and drops Lashley on the way down. Rey with an enziguri to Lashley. Ziggler tags in as Rey sends Lashley to the floor. Rey avoids a roll-up from Ziggler. Rey kicks Ziggler in the face. Hardy rallies the crowd for Rey and waits for a tag. Hardy tags in and unloads on Ziggler as fans pop. Hardy drop Ziggler and legdrops him for a 2 count. The Twist of Fate is broken. More back and forth now. Ziggler with a stiff DDT to Hardy for another 2 count. Rey gets fans to chant for Hardy. Ziggler cranks up for a superkick as Hardy slowly gets up. Hardy counters and hits a Twist of Fate. Hardy goes to the top and goes for a Swanton Bomb but Ziggler gets his knees up. Ziggler clutches his knees as we get a replay.

Miz tags in and nails Ziggler in the corner again. Miz looks at Ziggler down in the corner and then at Shane, who is back in the match. He points at the corner. Miz tags in Shane and Shane limps over to the corner for a Coast 2 Coast. Shane leaps out and nails Coast 2 Coast on Ziggler. Shane covers for the pin. Ziggler has been eliminated.

Lashley runs in and levels Shane. Lashley with a big throw to Shane. Lashley with a knee and another throw. Miz tags in but Lashley tosses him. Lashley drops Miz face-first and poses for more boos. Miz sends Lashley shoulder-first into the ring post. Miz keeps control and drops Lashley in the corner. He looks to Shane for another Coast 2 Coast. Miz tags in Shane again. Shane can barely stand up but he limps over to the corner again. Shane climbs up and leaps out for another Coast 2 Coast but Braun jumps up on the apron and swats Shane out of mid-air. Lashley takes advantage and covers Shane but Rey breaks the pin. Rey drags Shane to their corner. Hardy tags in. Lashley tags Strowman in. Hardy attacks Braun and unloads but Braun takes it. Braun blocks the Twist of Fate and nails a big powerslam for the pin. Hardy has been eliminated.

The match is 3-3 now as Rey flies in and goes at it on Braun. Braun shuts him down and drops him with a big powerslam for the pin. Rey has been eliminated.

It's now down to Braun, Lashley and McIntyre vs. Miz and Shane. Miz is terrified as Braun stares him down. Shane can barely walk at ringside as Braun runs him over with a shoulder. Braun chases Miz down and brings him back in. Braun powerslams Miz and covers for the pin. Miz has been eliminated.

Braun waits in the ring as Shane tries to pull himself back up to the apron. Shane rolls under the bottom rope and struggles to get to his feet. Corbin mocks Shane. Shane stands up and stares back at Braun. Fans chant "you can do it" at Shane. Shane motions for Braun to bring it and fans pop. Braun delivers a huge dropkick, sending Shane into the corner. Braun with a corner splash now. Braun scoops Shane and hits a running powerslam for the pin to win.

Winners: Team RAW (Survivors: Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre)

