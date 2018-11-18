WWE Survivor Series: Team RAW Vs. Team SmackDown Tag Teams 5-on-5 Elimination Match

RAW vs. SmackDown 5-on-5 Tag Team Traditional Elimination Match: Chad Gable & Bobby Roode, The Ascension, Lucha House Party, The Revival, The B Team (Team Captains: Roode & Gable) vs. The Usos, The New Day, The Colons, SAnitY, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (Team Captains: Usos)

We go to the ring as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Out first for Team SmackDown is The New Day - Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. They all work the mic before giving a big introduction to Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Woods introduces The Colons next, Primo and Epico. Kofi introduces SAnitY's Eric Young, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe next. The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso are introduced next. They welcome RAW to the SmackDown Penitentiary. The Revival, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, is out next for Team RAW. Lucha House Party's Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik are out next, followed by Konnor and Viktor of The Ascension. The B Team's Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas are out next. Team RAW Captains Bobby Roode and Chad Gable are out last.

Gable takes the mic and talks some trash outside of the ring. Some fans boo. Roode follows-up and leads the entire Team RAW in a "glorious!" pose. Epico starts off with Kalisto. Metalik, Wolfe and Kofi watch from ringside. Epico gets the upperhand after some kicks from Kalisto. Epico with a long suplex for a 2 count. Kalisto looks like he tweaks his left knee but he just suckered Epico in for an elbow. Dorado tags in and dropkicks Epico. Kalisto tags right back in for a big double team sequence to Epico. Kalisto covers for a 2 count. Primo tags in and works Kalisto over. Primo with a low dropkick and more kicks to Kalisto. Primo sweeps Kalisto and shows off some. Primo gets sent into Epico, knocking him off the apron. Dawson tags in. Kalisto lands bad and may have really tweaked his knee. Dash tags in and The Revival ends up hitting a Shatter Machine to Primo for the pin. The Colons have been eliminated.

Anderson tags in and unloads on The Revival with Spinebusters. Anderson covers Dash but Axel breaks the pin up. Kalisto is down on the floor with an apparent injury. Metalik replaces him on the apron as Axel comes in and unloads on Anderson for a 2 count. Dallas leads the B Team chant while Axel stomps in the corner. Dallas tags in and they double team Anderson for a 2 count. Dallas gets kicked by a Gallows cheap shot, allowing Anderson to cover him for the pin. The B Team has been eliminated.

It looks like Gable and Big E are about to go at it but Dain tags himself in. Dain goes at it with Gable and launches himself at him with the Divide crossbody for a 2 count. Young tags in and they nail a double team neckbreaker to Gable but Roode breaks the pin. Dain tosses Roode to the apron but he hangs on. Dain charges but Roode side-steps and Dain lands on the floor. Roode tags in and joins Gable for a moonsault - Rude Awakening combo to Young. Roode covers for the pin. SAnitY has been eliminated.

Konnor ends up going at it with Big E now, dropping him with a shoulder. Big E puts Konnor in the abdominal stretch and spanks him. Konnor tosses Big E across the ring. Woods comes in but Konnor blocks his DDT mid-air. Konnor with a fall-away slam to Woods. Viktor tags in and takes control of Woods as Kofi tries to rally him with pancakes from ringside. Woods fights up but Viktor elbows him in the head. Woods runs the ropes and dodges shots, dropping Viktor with a rolling elbow. Big E tags in and Woods picks him up on his shoulders. Woods slams Big E on top of Viktor for the pin. The Ascension has been eliminated.

Metalik ends up going at it with Gallows next. Lince tags in and flies off the top but Gallows catches him. Anderson comes in for a Magic Killer but Lince counters it. Metalik counters a Stunner from Gallows. Lince and Anderson end up trading counters but Anderson gets tossed into the ropes. Gallows and Anderson end up on the floor to regroup but Metalik and Lince nail moonsault to the floor at the same time. We see Kalisto down but cheering them on from the floor. Metalik hits a senton on Anderson for the pin. Anderson and Gallows have been eliminated. Fans boo.

Jimmy comes in as Metalik taunts him. Jimmy takes it to the corner and rocks him. Lince gets the tag after Metalik nails a dropkick. Jimmy gets rolled up for 2. Lince with a middle rope moonsault for another 2 count. Lince with another big takedown. Jey tags in and catches Dorado in mid-move to spike him on the mat. Jey covers for the pin. Lucha House Party has been eliminated.

The match is down to Gable & Roode and The Revival vs. The New Day and The Usos. Dawson and Woods go at it now. The referee is distracted by Dash falling in, allowing The Revival to turn it around. Gable comes in and works on Woods' leg. Dawson tags back in and keeps up the attack on Woods. More back and forth between Woods and Dawson now. Woods takes out Gable and Roode from the apron. Woods with a missile dropkick to Dawson. Big E tags in as does Dash. Big E unloads with big belly-to-belly suplexes. Big E stands tall for a pop. Big E dances over Dash and runs the ropes but Dawson runs in. Big E clotheslines him to the floor. Dash rolls Big E up for a 2 count. Dash gets sent to the apron. Big E doesn't see Gable tag in. Gable plants Big E with a suplex. Roode tags in for the double team with Gable on Big E, the German suplex into the neckbreaker. Roode holds the pin but Big E kicks out just in time.

Roode gets hyped up as Big E slowly gets to his feet. Big E blocks the Glorious DDT with a big elbow. Woods tags in and sends Roode into a Backstabber combo with Big E. Gable makes the save and Roode kicks out at 2. Jimmy gets sent to the floor. Dawson runs the ropes for a big dive to the floor, taking out Jimmy and Kofi. Woods flies out and takes Dawson down but Dash drops Woods on the floor with a big DDT. Big E runs the ropes and spears Dash to the floor for a big pop. Roode and Gable are left standing in the ring. Gable runs the ropes and Roode launches him out on top of the others. Jey comes in out of nowhere and flattens Roode with a big superkick. Jey mocks Roode's taunt and runs the ropes, leaping out onto everyone else. Jimmy goes to the top now but Gable crotches him. Gable climbs up and hits a massive super German suplex to Jey, from the top turnbuckle to the group of Superstars on the floor. Fans chant "holy s--t!" now.

Gable is legal now. Roode holds Woods for the double team but it backfires as Gable ends up on the mat. Woods and Roode go at it. Big E tags in and Woods hits the Honor Roll on Roode. Gable moonsaults but Big E catches him in mid-move. Woods and Big E drive Gable down with the double team for the pin. Gable and Roode have been eliminated.

The Revival double teams Big E now but it almost backfires for a close pin attempt. Dawson with a DDT to Big E. Woods tags in and botches a DDT to Dawson. Woods rocks Dawson. Dawson misses a shot. Woods dumps Dawson as Wilder is legal now. Woods drops Wilder and goes to the top. Woods walks the rope and flies out for a double clothesline to The Revival but they catch him with a Shatter Machine in mid-move. Fans boo as it was botched a bit, it appears. The New Day has been eliminated.

The Usos and The Revival face off int he ring now. Both teams start brawling. Dawson ends up sending Jey into the steel steps. The Revival hits a top rope bulldog to Jimmy for another close 2 count. Dawson knocks Jey off the apron after more back & forth. Jimmy drops Dawson with an enziguri to the face. Jimmy goes to the top but Dawson cuts him off. Dawson rocks Jimmy and climbs up. Dash tags in and goes to the other corner. Dawson nails a superplex and Dash follows up with a splash. Dash covers but Jey barely breaks the pin in time. Jey avoids a Shatter Machine to Jimmy. Jimmy kicks out at 2. Dawson eats a superkick. They hit a double superkick to Dash, then Dawson. Jimmy goes to the top and pays tribute to Roman Reigns with a big splash to Dawson. Jimmy covers for the pin to win.

Winners: Team SmackDown (Survivors: The Usos)

