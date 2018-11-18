WWE Survivor Series: WWE IC Champion Seth Rollins Vs. WWE US Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

RAW vs. SmackDown: WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

Back from a break and Tom Phillips welcomes us back to the ring. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton at ringside. WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins makes his way out as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura is out next for this non-title match. Tom shows us the German and Spanish announce teams at ringside.

The bell rings and they size each other up, getting a feel for each other. Nakamura takes it to the corner and slowly backs off, playing mind games early on. Fans do some dueling chants. Nakamura backs off and tells Rollins to bring it. Rollins plays some mind games of his own. They lock up and Nakamura works on the arm. They tangle and Nakamura gets the upperhand for a second. More mind games and slowing the pace down between the two. Rollins lays up on the top turnbuckle and tells Nakamura to bring it back in. Nakamura with strikes into the corner but Rollins turns it around and ends up dropping Nakamura on the apron after blocking a kick. Nakamura comes back and drops Rollins with a big kick to stop the momentum. Nakamura lays Rollins on the apron and delivers a knee strike from the floor.

Nakamura brings it back in and covers for a 2 count. Nakamura with more offense, including a knee strike to the face for a 2 count. Nakamura keeps Rollins grounded now as fans try to rally for him. Nakamura puts the boots to Rollins again and the referee warns him. Nakamura continues to dominate the match. Rollins finally counters in the corner and sends Nakamura face-first into the turnbuckles. They trade shots in the middle of the ring now. Rollins unloads and hits a Slingblade.

Rollins keeps control and dumps Nakamura to the floor over the top rope. Nakamura lands bad. Rollins runs the ropes for a pair of suicide dives. Fans chant "one more time" and Rollins gives it to them. Rollins brings it back into the ring and hits a top rope flying clothesline for another 2 count. Nakamura ends up blocking a shot and missing a shot, coming right back with a kick to the head to drop Rollins. Nakamura with more stiff kicks. Rollins sends him to the corner and charges but gets rocked. Nakamura with high knees to the ribs while Rollins is placed over the top turnbuckle. Nakamura with another close 2 count. They fight off counters again and Nakamura takes a Backstabber. More back and forth. Rollins with a brutal superkick for a close 2 count.

Rollins grabs Nakamura for a Buckle Bomb but he fights out with a rake to the eyes. Rollins misses in the corner and hits the turnbuckle. Nakamura with a kick to the back of the neck. Nakamura unloads with stomps in the corner now as the referee backs him off. Rollins comes back swinging and they brawl. Rollins unloads against the ropes and stomps away now. The referee also backs him off. Nakamura counters a short-arm clothesline and drops Rollins into a triangle. Rollins finally powers up and turns that into a Buckle Bomb as fans pop. Rollins cranks up for the Stomp now as fans do the "burn it down!" chant. Rollins kicks Nakamura in the gut but Nakamura rocks him in the face. Rollins comes back with a forearm. Nakamura with a headbutt. Nakamura drives Rollins into the mat with a Landslide and holds it for a 2 count.

Nakamura goes to the top turnbuckle but Rollins runs up and hits a superplex. Rollins holds it and hits a Falcon Arrow for a close 2 count. They get up and trade big shots in the middle of the ring. Nakamura gets the upperhand and nails a kick to the back of the neck. Nakamura with a reverse Exploder. Nakamura charges for a Kinshasa but hits the turnbuckle instead. Rollins drops Nakamura with the big Ripcord knee but Nakamura kicks out just in time. Rollins flies for the Frogsplash but misses as Nakamura moves. Nakamura comes right back with a Kinshasa for a close 2 count as fans pop.

Nakamura readies for another Kinshasa as Rollins slowly gets up. Rollins meets him with a big superkick. Rollins misses the Stomp and Nakamura drops him with a kick to the head. Rollins avoids the Kinshasa and hits the Stomp for the pin to win.

Winner: Seth Rollins

This is from our live coverage of Survivor Series. To access our full Survivor Series, click here.