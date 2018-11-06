WWE Takes Ringside Mic From Lio Rush?, The Authors Of Pain Notes, Braun Strowman Backstage Video

- WWE posted this video of Braun Strowman announcing his entrance at the weekend live event from Madrid, Spain. Strowman defeated Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler in a 2-on-1 Handicap match at the show in Madrid.

- It looks like WWE has taken the ringside mic from Lio Rush. Friday's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia saw Rush hype Bobby Lashley up on the mic but he did not work the mic at ringside during the match as he has been doing for several weeks now. It was believed that this was a creative change for the Crown Jewel event but Rush was without the mic at weekend live events and last night's RAW. Rush still hyped up Lashley with promos before and after last night's win over Finn Balor but he did not have the mic during the win.

- Rezar became the first Albanian wrestler to win a main roster WWE title when he and Akam defeated Seth Rollins to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions on last night's show. As noted, The Authors of Pain defeated Rollins in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match after Acting General Manager Baron Corbin forced the WWE Intercontinental Champion to compete as he was preparing to relinquish the titles. Rollins was attacked by former partner Dean Ambrose after the match.

