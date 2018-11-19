WWE To Announce Braun Strowman's Title Shot Tonight?, WWE Stars Meet With Firemen & Evacuees, RAW

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's post-Survivor Series WWE RAW in this new video.

- It's believed that tonight's RAW will see the confirmation of Braun Strowman's WWE Universal Title shot from Brock Lesnar and his singles match with Acting General Manager Baron Corbin. Corbin was to receive both matches if he kept his hands off Corbin until after Survivor Series. WWE posted the following teaser for the storyline:

Braun Strowman gets his Universal Title Match … and Baron Corbin By playing (reasonably) well with others and scoring four consecutive eliminations for the Raw Men's Survivor Series team last night, Braun Strowman dealt SmackDown LIVE its fourth loss of the night, but rather than applaud The Monster Among Men, Acting Raw General Manager Baron Corbin instead attacked the behemoth from behind, celebrating with Bobby Lashley, Lio Rush and Drew McIntyre and having a good laugh at Strowman's expense. He won't be laughing long, however. Per Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, Strowman will get a match against Corbin in the very near future, as well as a Universal Championship Match against Brock Lesnar. When will both opportunities arise? Perhaps we'll find out tonight.

See Also News On When Braun Strowman Will Likely Face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

- WWE sent Elias, Ember Moon and R-Truth to meet with evacuees from the California wildfires on Sunday morning before Survivor Series. They also met with firemen and volunteers at the American Red Cross shelter in Thousand Oaks. Jeff Hardy, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose were sent back to Freedom Center earlier today to meet with members of the Los Angeles Fire Department. You can see photos from both appearances below: