NXT UK Superstar Kenny Williams spoke with The Scottish Sun where he describes his decision to become a wrestler instead of a lawyer, working with his idols (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Rey Mysterio), and his WWE goals. Here are some of the highlights:

Working with his idols:

"I've got to stay professional but my inner child is going mental and no part of me will ever stop thinking that it's cool. I grew up idolizing guys like Shawn Michaels and Triple H and now I am getting advice from them. When I wrestled Rey Mysterio, neither of us were with WWE and now we both are and I think that's amazing."

Lofty WWE goals:

"My goal is to climb up the ladder and hopefully one day be champion in WWE."

Deciding he didn't want to be a lawyer in favor of becoming a wrestler:

"I went to Edinburgh University to be a lawyer. It was really only because I got good grades at school and I thought I'd give it a try. I was beginning to train as a wrestler at that point and my heart wasn't in law. I left after six weeks. I've worked in bars too and as a waiter. I also worked for three years with my dad who is a roller shutter engineer. But all those jobs were just to support me becoming a wrestler."

Kenny also describes the love and support he has received from his parents while wrestling. You can read the full interview by clicking here

