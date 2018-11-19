Xavier Woods Tweets At WWE For Survivor Series Snub

Before the Survivor Series main card started, the pre-show featured a bout pitting the top tag teams of Raw and SmackDown against one another. On SmackDown's team was The New Day, with Xavier Woods and Big E representing the trio. SmackDown ended up winning the bout, with The Usos as the sole survivors. The result seemingly gave SmackDown an early lead for brand supremacy, or so we thought.

Throughout the night, Raw dominated the other matches, and WWE went along with a clean sweep story for the brand by the end of it. There were members of the WWE Universe debating this on social media, and one WWE star joined in. Xavier Woods made sure to point out that SmackDown actually won a match that night, as seen below.

Yo @WWE you mean 3-1 — Austin Creed aka Soul Snatcher (@XavierWoodsPhD) November 19, 2018