Young Bucks Respond To WWE Star's Son Hitting A Spinebuster, Top 5 Champ Versus Champ, Bella Twins

- Above is a look back at some red carpet interviews before last Sunday's WWE Evolution with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, The Bella Twins, Ember Moon, Zelina Vega, WWE Hall of Famer Ivory, and others.

- WWE's latest Top 5 on Instagram looked at the best Champion vs. Champion matches. Starting at number five: Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles (Survivor Series 2017), John Cena vs. Kevin Owens (Elimination Chamber 2015), The Hardy Boyz vs. The Dudley Boyz (Survivor Series 2001), Randy Orton vs. John Cena (TLC 2013), and at number one, Hulk Hogan vs. The Ultimate Warrior (WrestleMania VI).

See Also Backstage News On Brock Lesnar's WWE Future

- On Twitter, Karl Anderson wrote his eight-year old son asked him to check out his spinebuster, which you can see in the video below. Anderson said he was equally impressed by the move and the six-year old who took it. Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks replied, "NXT deals in 10 years."

My 8 year old asked me to come downstairs and see his spinebuster....

Impressive, I thought..

But equally impressed with that #FlatBack the 6 year old took.. ??

My boys know to #TuckThatChin ????

Have a #BrotheredOutSaturdayBabes pic.twitter.com/jXmt5eGhVC — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) November 3, 2018