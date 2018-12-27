AEW Reportedly Turned Down Offer To Buy Impact Wrestling

As we previously reported, Impact Wrestlingwill move to Friday nights on the Pursuit Channel beginning on January 11th. Impact had reportedly had talks with with Syfy, TruTV and WGN America regarding a new television deal.

The show is now moving to a channel owned by their parent company, Anthem Entertainment. Despite Anthem owning the station, the show will remain at 10 p.m. ET, which is the timeslot that Pop TV moved it to last October. Impact has drawn its lowest viewership in their history in the 10 p.m. timeslot and faces a further uphill battle as they will be available in far fewer homes. 30 million homes have access to Pursuit, which is a 55% drop from the 67 million homes that receive Pop TV.

It was revealed in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that "there were forces attempting to sell Impact" to the yet-to-be announced All Elite Wrestling promotion a few months ago. That would indicate that the talks would have taken place before AEW filed for their trademarks, as that didn't happen until early November. The Observer noted that the proposal for the sale was declined.

Impact Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore spoke with Wrestling Inc. last Friday and said that the company was excited to work with their new partners, and that they have "some ideas and things in the work for other properties on Pursuit."

"The first part of this deal is what we're doing now, the flagship Impact broadcast, airing on Friday nights at 10 pm ET," D'Amore said. "I know people look at that and go, 'Oh my God, it's the death spot.' Well, if you look back, when we debuted on Spike TV, it's a different era and network, but wrestling fans find good wrestling. When we went on Spike TV at 11 o'clock on Saturday, we went out there and did probably about 850k viewers when we debuted. We're excited to work with Pursuit on building it as a platform. We have some ideas and things in the work for other properties on Pursuit. Also, looking to expanding our domestic and international distributions."

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

