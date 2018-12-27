AJ Styles Misses Another WWE Live Event, WWE Lists 5 Best Stars On Social Media, Bad Zack Ryder Stat

- The latest WWE Now video above looks at the top 5 WWE stars on social media. The wrestlers listed were Becky Lynch, Carmella, Kevin Owens, The Velveteen Dream and Paige.

- AJ Styles once again missed tonight's WWE live event in Uniondale, New York. Styles has reportedly been dealing with the flu, which has plagued several WWE stars lately. Styles was scheduled to face WWE Champion Daniel Bryan in a steel cage match, however John Cena filled in for Styles. Bryan won the match after hitting Cena with his belt and then running out of the cage through the door.

See Also AJ Styles Drops Vince McMahon On WWE SmackDown To Begin Interesting New Storyline, WWE Edits Segment

- Zack Ryder noted on Twitter tonight that he has not had one match on Monday Night RAW this year. Ryder has not been used on the show since being drafted to RAW this past April as part of the Superstar Shake-up. There is one episode of RAW left this year, which will be taped on Friday night. Ryder wrote: