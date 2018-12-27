AJ Styles Misses WWE Live Event, Ronda Rousey On Main Eventing MSG, Bayley Vs. Charlotte Full Match

- WWE uploaded the full Charlotte vs. Bayley match from the 2017 Royal Rumble pay-per-view, which you can watch in the video above. Charlotte pinned Bayley to successfully defend her RAW Women's Championship.

- AJ Styles was scheduled to face WWE Champion Daniel Bryan in a steel cage at Wednesday's SmackDown live event in Chicago, however the match was changed to Bryan vs. Mustafa Ali vs. The Miz in the cage. It was announced at the beginning of the show that Styles would not be appearing because he had the flu. For what it's worth, WWE has not removed Styles from the listing for tonight's WWE live event n Uniondale, NY. Styles vs. Bryan in a steel cage is the advertised main event for tonight's show.

- As noted, Ronda Rousey headlined Wednesday's RAW live event at Madison Square Garden, defeating Nia Jax. Rousey commented on headlining the event, as seen below.