Backstage News On The Ronda Rousey Vs. Natalya Match On WWE RAW

Last night on the Christmas Eve edition of RAW, Ronda Rousey successfully defended her WWE RAW Women's Championship against Natalya. Natalya earned the right to face Ronda for the title by winning a number one contender's gauntlet match on last week's show. The match between the two received positive reviews from the fans.

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about the match. Meltzer revealed that the entire match was not rehearsed and was called on the fly in the ring.

Dave noted that Natalya competed in the gauntlet match earlier in the evening, and with the Christmas Eve edition being taped right after last week's show, Natalya and Rousey decided to call the match on the fly. Rousey defeated Natalya via her armbar finisher to retain the RAW Women's Championshipw.

