Becky Lynch On Why She Should Main Event WrestleMania 35 With Ronda Rousey

In each of the first 34 WrestleManias, the main event has only featured men but WrestleMania 35's main event may feature The Man. That is Becky Lynch of course, and her surge in popularity over the last few months has many thinking next year's Show of Shows will have a female match cap off the night.

Lynch joined Edge and Christian's podcast where she discussed if she and Ronda Rousey are worthy enough to main event WrestleMania 35.

"Absolutely," stated Lynch. "I will say it for this reason and it is not about gender, but it is about who are the most popular and interesting superstars on the roster? Right now, I cannot think of two people that have higher ratings and interest in them than myself and Ronda Rousey, and that reason alone we should be in the main event. If anyone else can step up and draw as much interest, then my goodness, please have at it but that is not going to happen. That is my spot and I am not letting anyone else take it."

Rousey cost Lynch the SmackDown Women's Championship at TLC and The Man wants her revenge. The two have never squared off in a one-on-one battle and Lynch was asked if Rousey would be her dream opponent for WrestleMania 35.

"Absolutely. I would want Ronda Rousey to be my opponent at WrestleMania 35 for the simple reason that Ronda in her sport was a pioneer. I do not think that women would be in the UFC if not for Ronda Rousey and [UFC President] Dana White said that himself. When Ronda came in, we saw a star of the magnitude that may never be matched again in MMA, but that is a different sport and this is my sport," said Lynch.

"Here she came in with a name from somewhere else having been born tough and born this athletic creation that winning came so easily to her, and it has come so easily for her where she has picked up this game quicker than anybody I have ever seen, with maybe the exception of Kurt Angle. There is a lot that not only do I want to prove to myself but to the entire world, and that is one thing to be born tough like Ronda, but it is a whole different thing to be made tough the way that I am. That is the difference between the two of us and I am going to prove what is longer lasting and I am going to prove it in the main event of WrestleMania against Ronda Rousey."

Lynch then talked about the interest that her gimmick has generated and, because of that, there is no one more suited to main event WrestleMania 35 than her. She also brought up the fact that even though Charlotte Flair was the one pegged by WWE to become the first woman to main event WrestleMania, Lynch is the one picked by the fans to be in the main event.

"Look, you can be 'The Chosen One' all you would like, but we are out there in front of thousands of people a night, millions of people on TV and I think they should be the people that should choose who should main event WrestleMania and that's what they've done," said Lynch.

