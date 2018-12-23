Becky Lynch Comments On WWE Instagram Year-End Awards, List Of Winners

On its Instagram, WWE posted the year-end awards for 2018, as voted on by the fans. Below is the complete list of the winners:

* Male Superstar - Braun Strowman

* Female Superstar - Becky Lynch

* Best Tag Team - The Bar

* Hottest Rivalry - Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

* Best Match - Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte - WWE TLC (Last Woman Standing Match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship)

* Return of the Year - Dean Ambrose

* Best Diss - Ronda Rousey's comment to Nikki Bella ("The only door you ever knocked down was the door to John Cena's bedroom.)

* Shocking Moment - Randy Orton tears Jeff Hardy's ear.

* Funniest Moment - Titus O'Neil tripping as he ran to the ring at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

* Best Reunion - The Shield

* Best on the Mic - Paul Heyman

* Breakout Superstar - Elias

* Brand of the Year - RAW

* GM of the Year - Paige

* Most Underrated - Naomi

* Most Hated - Baron Corbin

As noted, Naomi already commented on her award, saying it's "fuel to my fire."

Fuel to my fire pic.twitter.com/uNA7V5n9GC — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) December 22, 2018

In a response to Charlotte on Twitter, Becky Lynch slid in that she was named Female Superstar of the Year. Lynch lost her title in a triple threat match against Charlotte and Asuka at WWE TLC in the first-ever Women's TLC Match. While Charlotte and Lynch fought at the top of the ladder, an angered Ronda Rousey headed to the ring and dumped both of them off, allowing Asuka to gain victory.

Rousey has unfinished with Charlotte (who viciously attacked her with a kendo stick and other weapons, causing a DQ at Survivor Series) and Lynch (for her backstage attack on RAW.)