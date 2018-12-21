Eric Bischoff On Why Becky Lynch Is Going To Be The Next "Stone Cold" Steve Austin

Becky Lynch's persona as "The Man" has won many people over including "the man" who ran WCW, Eric Bischoff. Despite Lynch losing her SmackDown Women's Championship to Asuka at TLC, Bischoff says that Lynch has captured his imagination unlike anyone since Stone Cold Steve Austin.

"I'm more of a Becky Lynch fan right now than I have been a fan of anybody in the last fifteen years," Bischoff revealed on After 83 Weeks with Christy Olson. "It's because about two weeks ago I began noticing her social media, tweets, the messages she was putting out... If she has somebody writing them for her, I want to know who that person is because they are a really smart writer. If she doesn't have somebody [writing the tweets] for her and she's doing it herself, she's going to be the next Stone Cold Steve Austin for WWE because she is a believable character.

WWE does have a social media team that helps out its talent, but for the most part, the tweets put out on Lynch's Twitter account are crafted by Lynch herself including when she took a shot at Charlotte for missing time:

Charlotte calling me out on TV and online for "missing time." Again, The Man will just provide the truth in the face of lies. pic.twitter.com/wEGuktuaPd — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 7, 2018

Lynch on social media is just an extension of the promos that she delivers on TV, but her Twitter account alone has impressed Bischoff.

See Also Becky Lynch Discusses Advice Shawn Michaels Gave Her About Her WWE Career

"Forget about what I've seen on television," stated Bischoff. "I'm not discarding it, but setting it aside. Her ability to capture my imagination on social media was profound. I mean, I went, whoa! She's got it!

"She's becoming so believable and unique and you can't teach that."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit After 83 Weeks with Christy Olson with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: After 83 Weeks with Christy Olson