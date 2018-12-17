Becky Lynch Congratulates Asuka, Correspondents Wanted For WWE TV Spoilers, Pete Gas On The E&C Show

- Above is a clip from the latest episode of The Edge & Christian Show, featuring Pete Gas of The Mean Street Posse. The episode premiered after WWE TLC last night and will replay after tonight's RAW, also featuring Heath Slater and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett.

- We're seeking correspondents for tonight's WWE RAW tapings in Sacramento, CA and Tuesday's SmackDown tapings in Fresno, CA. WWE will tape the Christmas Eve edition of RAW after tonight's live broadcast and they will tape the Christmas Day edition of SmackDown after Tuesday's live broadcast. Please e-mail me if you would like to help out with spoilers.

- Becky Lynch took to Twitter today and congratulated new SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka in Japanese. You can see the tweet below, a response to Asuka's tweet on last night's title change at TLC: