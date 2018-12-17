Becky Lynch Done With Nia Jax?, Jax Reacts To TLC, Fans On WWE - Golden Globe Awards, TTTT Team-Ups

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring Tribute to the Troops team-ups. The 2018 TTTT special will air this Thursday night on the USA Network.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which WWE Superstar will be the first to win a Golden Globe award. The 2019 nominees were recently announced with no WWE mentions. As of this writing, 68% voted for The Rock while 14% voted for John Cena, 7% for Batista, 6% for RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and 5% for The Miz.

- It will be interesting to see if the feud between Nia Jax and Becky Lynch is over as Becky got "revenge" on Jax during a backstage segment at WWE TLC last night. Below is a GIF from the segment that saw Becky drop Jax following her loss to RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. This happened before Rousey helped Asuka win the SmackDown Women's Title by defeating Becky and Charlotte Flair in the main event. You can also see Jax's tweet on her loss below: