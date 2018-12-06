Ember Moon's Husband Rips Nia Jax And Calls Her An 'Unsafe Moron'

In just three years as a professional wrestler, Nia Jax has become one of the top names of the women's division. After a dominant run in NXT, Jax was sent to the main roster, defeating numerous enhancement talent to further her push. Jax worked her way up to becoming a number one contender for the Raw Women's Championship, competing in a four-way match at WrestleMania 33. Although she was unsuccessful, she was able to win the title a year later at WrestleMania 34 by defeating Alexa Bliss.

Although Jax has been successful during her main roster run, she has been heavily criticized for working unsafely in the ring. Along with matches with Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and Bayley which had moments where her opponents could have been severely injured, Jax threw a punch at the go-home show of Survivor Series to Becky Lynch. Lynch was injured from the punch, forcing her to sit out of her match against Ronda Rousey.

Daily Star is reporting that Ember Moon's husband, indie wrestler Matthew Palmer, had some harsh comments about Jax's in-ring work. According to the report, the now-deleted text stated, "Hope this unsafe moron doesn't hurt my wife again."

Moon came in as a last-minute replacement for Natalya on Raw as a teammate with Ronda Rousey, following Natalya being attacked and powerbombed through a table by the Riott Squad. Rousey and Moon were successful in the match, following an Eclipse on Tamina which set up for Rousey's armbar submission.

Although the punch from Jax cost Lynch her opportunity to compete against Rousey, WWE has continued to use this careless moment as a way to generate more heat as a heel. Jax was able to win the battle royal at Evolution to become the number one contender for the Raw Women's Championship, lastly eliminating Ember Moon. As a result, Jax will be competing for the title at the upcoming TLC event on December 16.

