Nia Jax Advises Ronda Rousey To Spend More Time Learning How To Wrestle Than On Twitter

Earlier this week, WWE announced WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will team up with Natalya to battle Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka on this week's RAW. Rousey will defend her title against Jax at WWE TLC on December 16.

Jax and Rousey wasted no time in exchanging verbal pot shots at each other over social media. Ronda fired the first shot by calling Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka the "#IrresistibleForce and the #MonolithicMute."

Jax responded that she has little time to be having social media wars with Ronda and noted the champ should spend less time on Twitter and more time learning how to wrestle.

The #IrresistibleForce and the #MonolithicMute are apparently some busy ladies with no spare time to catch the ass whoopin' that's coming to them. Good thing this Monday on #RAW @niajaxwwe… https://t.co/LZ780b15TY — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) November 30, 2018

I don't have time for a social media war.?? spend less time on here and more time learning how to wrestle https://t.co/UaEA9LdHJd — ?? (@NiaJaxWWE) November 30, 2018

Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax had a title match at WWE Money in the Bank on June 17, 2018. Rousey had Jax defeated and ready to submit to the armbar when Alexa Bliss interfered, causing a disqualification victory for Rousey by attacking her with the briefcase. Alexa Bliss, who had just won the Women's Money in the Bank contract earlier in the night, would cash in the briefcase and defeat Jax for the RAW Women's Championship moments later.