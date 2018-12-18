Asuka Segment On SmackDown, Christmas Eve RAW Non-Spoiler Listing, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Promos

- As noted, WWE has announced that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will be returning to RAW from their injuries soon. Above and below are the new vignettes for their returns.
- Below is the non-spoiler listing for next week's Christmas Eve edition of WWE RAW, taped last night in Sacramento:
* Miracle on 34th Street Fight: Bobby Lashley vs. Elias
* The Revival vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode & Chad Gable with the titles on the line
* Natalya vs. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey with the title on the line
* Dolph Ziggler vs. Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat
* Sasha Banks, Bayley and Ember Moon vs. Mickie James, Alicia Fox and Dana Brooke
* Heath Slater vs. Jinder Mahal
* Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin
* Appearances by The Riott Squad, Paul Heyman, and more
RAW spoilers for next week are at this link.
- WWE has announced a special coronation segment for tonight's SmackDown with new SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka. Below is a promo for the episode:
Witness the CORONATION of @WWEAsuka TOMORROW NIGHT on #SDLive as #WWEHolidayWeek continues at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/90aJPQqmtG— WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2018