Asuka Segment On SmackDown, Christmas Eve RAW Non-Spoiler Listing, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Promos

- As noted, WWE has announced that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will be returning to RAW from their injuries soon. Above and below are the new vignettes for their returns.

- Below is the non-spoiler listing for next week's Christmas Eve edition of WWE RAW, taped last night in Sacramento:

* Miracle on 34th Street Fight: Bobby Lashley vs. Elias

* The Revival vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode & Chad Gable with the titles on the line

* Natalya vs. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey with the title on the line

* Dolph Ziggler vs. Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat

* Sasha Banks, Bayley and Ember Moon vs. Mickie James, Alicia Fox and Dana Brooke

* Heath Slater vs. Jinder Mahal

* Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin

* Appearances by The Riott Squad, Paul Heyman, and more

- WWE has announced a special coronation segment for tonight's SmackDown with new SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka. Below is a promo for the episode: