Wrestling Inc.

Asuka's WWE Royal Rumble Opponent Revealed, Updated Card

By Marc Middleton | December 21, 2018
Asuka's WWE Royal Rumble Opponent Revealed, Updated Card Photo Credit: Twitter

Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka is now official for the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Lynch vs. Asuka was announced during this week's WWE Main Event episode, which was a recap show with no new matches, hosted by Scott Stanford.

See Also
John Cena Says He's "Fired Up" Over Becky Lynch, Becky Responds

The 2019 Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place on January 27 from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. Below is the current card:

WWE Universal Title Match
Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match
Becky Lynch vs. Asuka (c)

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
Carmella (at #30), TBA

30-Man Royal Rumble Match
R-Truth (at #30), TBA

Related Articles

Comments

Recent

Most Popular

Back To Top