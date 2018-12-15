Backstage News On ROH Final Battle: New Contracts, Will The Four Hour PPVs Stay?

ROH Final Battle took place last night at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City and was a completely sold-out show. In the main event, The Briscoes won the ROH World Tag Titles for a tenth time against SCU and The Young Bucks in a Ladder War. Despite some crazy spots throughout the show, no major injuries were reported.

Previously, ROH PPVs have been scheduled for three hours, but the company was always running up against the clock near the end, typically having to cut the main event short. Last night's show went four hours, but that change is not necessarily going to be permanent, according to PWInsider. The report continued the main event was initially expected to run 40 minutes, but was cut to 25 at the last minute. The match was over with plenty of time to spare in the four-hour window.

In regards to contracts, word is British wrestler Mark Haskins has signed with ROH and will be joining the promotion soon. Debuting in 2006, Haskins has worked for a number of indie promotions, including PROGRESS and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. The new ROH Women of Honor World Champion Kelly Klein is expected to sign with ROH, if she hasn't already. Klein defeated Sumie Sakai, Madison Rayne, and Karen Q in a Four Corner Survival Match at last night's PPV.

PWInsider's report also noted the ROH Final Battle Fallout TV Tapings will take place later tonight with The Young Bucks, SCU, Adam Page, and Cody Rhodes expected to make their final scheduled appearance. An eight-man tag with The Elite is expected to happen. Some new names are also expected to show up at tonight's tapings.

Nick and Matt Jackson noted on Twitter their Final Battle outfit choices were a tribute to one of their favorite tag teams, The Rockers.

Wearing gear inspired by one of our favorite tag teams. Final Battle! Let's rock this!! pic.twitter.com/sKtvYNUjDE — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) December 15, 2018