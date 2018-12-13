Wrestling Inc.

Backstage News On WWE 205 Live Viewership, Decision To Be Made On 2019 Show Plans Soon

By Marc Middleton | December 13, 2018

Despite the end of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge, WWE 205 Live will remain on Wednesday nights for the rest of the year, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

A decision will be made on 2019 plans for 205 Live after the December 19 and December 26 episodes air, wrapping the year. There was some speculation on 205 Live possibly returning to a live airing on Tuesdays now that Mixed Match Challenge is done, but that's not the case.

See Also
WWE 205 Live Recap (12/12): Murphy Clashes With Metalik, Alexander Faces Nese In The Main Event

205 Live viewership increased when the show first moved to Wednesday nights back in mid-September, but viewership has seen a significant drop in recent weeks. The Observer noted that viewership is "very low" these days.

Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE TLC Live Coverage This Sunday

ROH Final Battle Live Coverage Tomorrow

Most Popular

Back To Top