Backstage Update On Rhyno's WWE Status, Women's TLC Triple Threat Promo, More On Tonight's SmackDown

By Marc Middleton | December 04, 2018

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown in this new video.

- As noted, last night's WWE RAW saw Rhyno lose a "Loser Gets Fired" match against partner Heath Slater, who was later demoted to the role of a referee by General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin. Rhyno reportedly told the live crowd during the commercial break that he was retiring. The retirement has not been acknowledged by WWE as of this writing.

It looks like The Man Beast isn't finished with WWE just yet as he's booked for this week's live events in South America, according to PWInsider. Rhyno has not tweeted since the angle on last night's show. Stay tuned for updates on his status.

- Below is a new promo for the TLC Triple Threat between Asuka, Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch at the December 16 WWE TLC pay-per-view. As noted, the three Superstars will sign their contract for the match on tonight's SmackDown.


