Becky Lynch Talks "Destroying" Ronda Rousey, Why WWE Evolution Match With Charlotte Was So Good

Although there hasn't been a match between the two yet, the feud between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey has made several headlines over the past month. While their match at Survivor Series may have been halted, there is still some tension being built between the two. Becky at the moment has the advantage, especially by using social media.

Prior to Survivor Series, Becky spoke to Sky Sports about facing Rousey in the ring. Utilizing Twitter, Becky has made things extremely interesting. She compared any chances Ronda may have against her to Ronda's Twitter game.

"I'm destroying her. Anything she says I've got a better comeback," Rousey said. "She's kind of hounding me at the moment. My latest post was that she was my biggest Stan, that's what the kids say. Its Ronnie. She's trying to put herself on top of me. You're not the talk of the industry, I'm the talk of the industry. You came into my world. You were very good in your world, well done. This is a whole different cattle of fish. Yes, she has a championship, but she hasn't been tested. Anyone she's stepped into the ring with has already been beaten before the bell rang. She has that presence, that ability to instill fear into her opponents, but that's not me. I'm not scared of anybody or anyone. I've been taking beatings my whole life, I've lost countless amount of times, and I've come back the next week, the next day, maybe even the same night. I've won, I've overcome and then I've been knocked down again. But I've constantly gotten myself back up again. She can't say the same thing. Her whole persona is based off of her dominance and how she can run through people. That's not what I'm built on.

See Also Becky Lynch Responds To Offer From Conor McGregor

Before Survivor Series was Evolution, the all-female PPV, considered the event of the year. Becky and Charlotte Flair tore the house down in a last woman standing match. While she wasn't the main event and Ronda v. Nikki Bella was, it didn't bother Becky. Her performance spoke for itself.

"The match went as good as it possible could be, because I won," Becky continued "You can put me through anything, you can give me enough pain, as much damage as you could possibly put me through but I'll get up again. That's the difference between me and Ronda Rousey. Her name got her the actual main event, my skill got me match of the year."

Becky is currently healing up from a broken face and a concussion at the hands of Nia Jax on Raw a few weeks ago.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Sky Sports with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.



Source: Sky Sports