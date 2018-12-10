Baron Corbin Talks The Quality Of WWE Monday Night RAW Lately

As previously noted, WWE Superstar Baron Corbin recently appeared on Heated Conversations: Hosted By Booker T to discuss a number of pro wrestling topics. Among many other things, Corbin talked about the necessary evil of social media. Also, Corbin shared his response to pro wrestling fans and pundits who have panned WWE Monday Night RAW in recent weeks.

According to Corbin, social media makes the world seem "beyond miserable"; however, the General Manager-Elect of RAW suggested that social media is a necessary evil in pro wrestling.

"It gives a bunch of idiots in reality an opinion and they don't know how to express it appropriately," Corbin said. "The language, the insults, all of those things, and it just makes the world seem so unhappy. If you read the Twitter feed, it seems like everyone in the entire world is beyond miserable. But, I think now, unfortunately, it's a necessity. It's a form of exposure and advertisement. My Instagram, my Twitter, is a form of advertisement for my business and what I do. Yeah, my brand. It is, but it is crazy how negative it is to everything!

"I was telling somebody when I was coming out of the car that 20 people could say, 'Baron Corbin should wear a red shirt tonight on RAW!' and if I wore a red shirt, those same 20 people are like, 'he looks terrible! It should've been blue!' There's no pleasing it and I think [social media] just gives people a place to say what they want because there are no repercussions for their actions.. If you took all these people that said all these things to me [on the internet] and put them in front of me, their attitude changes so fast."

In response to people saying RAW has been subpar recently and the near historic lows in ratings, Corbin indicated that WWE is always trying to put on a good show and constantly improve over the previous week's broadcast.

"Just because [Twitter fans] are the loudest, it doesn't mean they're the majority." Corbin stated, "it's good that people speak their minds about these kinds of things, but it's my show and if you want to change it, try. That's what I say. Come get it, if you want it. I'm in charge, but tonight we're going to step it up and put something fresh out there. We're always out there like [Booker T] said to put on the best show possible. I want tonight to be better than last week. I want last week to be better than the week before. I want next week to be better than this week. Like, if you're not getting better, you're getting worse."

Listen to the interview here or via the audio player below. If you use any portion of the quotations that appear in this article, please credit Heated Conversations: Hosted By Booker T with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: Heated Conversations: Hosted By Booker T