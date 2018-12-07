Becky Lynch And Charlotte Trade Shots On Twitter, Becky Makes Reference To Breast Implant Surgery?

Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch continued their feud on Twitter today as the two took shots at each other.

One of Becky's tweets knocked Flair for missing one month of time on SmackDown, an apparent reference to Flair undergoing an operation this year to repair her ruptured breast implant or perhaps the actual enhancement surgery, and noted that she herself missed just one episode of TV for the broken nose and concussion. Becky wrote with the photo, "Charlotte calling me out on TV and online for "missing time." Again, The Man will just provide the truth in the face of lies."

Flair responded and said she's never missed a day as champion. She also predicted Lynch will back out of their Triple Threat with Asuka at the December 16 WWE TLC pay-per-view. Flair wrote, "Walking out in a T-shirt doesn't qualify as "not missing a smackdown". I've never missed a day as champ. You want to make fun? Go ahead. You have plenty of time to tweet from the sidelines. When you pull out of TLC, I'll be there to save the day. Again."

The exchange started when Flair posted a "woo-man" tweet that Becky previously predicted. You can see the exchange below:

You're weeks behind me as usual, Grimey. Fascinating. Listen, should I be worried about my hairbrushes and chapstick going missing when we travelled together? pic.twitter.com/U7nZwGHxP6 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 7, 2018

Charlotte calling me out on TV and online for "missing time." Again, The Man will just provide the truth in the face of lies. pic.twitter.com/wEGuktuaPd — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 7, 2018