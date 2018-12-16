Becky Lynch Attacks Charlotte And Asuka At WWE Live Event, SmackDown Star Turns 39, Jack Gallagher

- Above, Jack Gallagher joined Xavier Woods on his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel to play some Brawl Brothers. The two talk music, their favorite TV shows, and more.

- Luke Harper turns 39 today. The SmackDown star hasn't been seen much since his tag partner, Erick Rowan, went down with a torn right bicep back in August. Harper worked a few NXT shows over the last couple months and was seen with a cast on his hand in early November. No word yet on a potential return for Harper.

- At yesterday's WWE live event in Oakland, California, Charlotte and Asuka faced each other in a singles match. In the video below, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch came down to the ring and ended up taking out both Superstars. Lynch, Charlotte, and Asuka will face off at tonight's WWE TLC PPV in the first-ever women's TLC match for the title.