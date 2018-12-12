Becky Lynch Has Words With WWE Announcer, WWE NXT UK Superstar Still Undefeated (Video), WWE Stock

- WWE is touting "The Bomber" Dave Mastiff as undefeated following his win over Eddie Dennis in today's WWE NXT UK main event. Above is video from the match.

- WWE stock was down 1.98% today, closing at $73.95 per share. Today's high was $77.00 and the low was $73.65.

See Also Becky Lynch Talks 'Severe' Concussion And Blacking Out After Errant Punch From Nia Jax

- SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch took to Twitter today and delivered a message to WWE announcer Corey Graves over recent comments he made.

Becky wrote, "So Graves has been saying I'm too cocky, and I talk too much on social media - like that's a bad thing. I drum up more interest in 1 tweet than you do with 5 hours of your Heenan-lite routine every week. Listen, I'm here to make history, you're just here to observe me do it."

Graves fired back, "I'll admit it. It's tough to go FULL-Heenan when the boss is actually paying attention to your work. You'll realize that someday."

Graves also trolled Becky by changing his Twitter name to "The Man" today.

So Graves has been saying I'm too cocky, and I talk too much on social media - like that's a bad thing. I drum up more interest in 1 tweet than you do with 5 hours of your Heenan-lite routine every week. Listen, I'm here to make history, you're just here to observe me do it. pic.twitter.com/Iddsuw3ArY — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 12, 2018