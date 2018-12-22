Becky Lynch Hits The Gym With Sheamus, Who's #1 In This Week's WWE Power Rankings?, 2018 WWE Records

- Above, Becky Lynch hit the workout bike with Sheamus on his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel, which currently has 191k subscribers. Below, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville did 100 reps abs in real time with Sheamus.

- On Instagram, WWE posted this week's Power Rankings. Starting at number five: WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, Natalya (who became the number one contender for the RAW Women's Championship after winning a gauntlet match on this past week's RAW), WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, and at number one, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka.

- In the photo below, WWE posted some of the records from 2018, including Seth Rollins who had the longest in-ring performance on RAW (one hour and six minutes). Also on the list: Braun Strowman eliminated 13 Superstars in the Royal Rumble and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne with the longest modern era title reign at 580+ days.