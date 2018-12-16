Becky Lynch On Settling Business At WWE TLC Tonight, WWE Stars At NFL Game (Video), Seth Rollins Art

- As seen above, the latest Canvas 2 Canvas from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins.
- The Usos and Naomi are at Levis Stadium in San Francisco today for the NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks. Here they are with Earl Mitchell, who will be wearing his Connor's Cure cleats during the game:
It's game day at @LevisStadium as the @49ers take on the @Seahawks. But first, @WWEUsos & @NaomiWWE got to take the field with @EarlMitchell90! Earl will be wearing #ConnorsCure cleats today for the NFL's #MyCauseMyCleats! #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/ssjDkNhJzY— WWE (@WWE) December 16, 2018
- SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch took to Twitter today and wrote the following warning to Asuka and Charlotte Flair ahead of their TLC Triple Threat at tonight's WWE TLC pay-per-view. She wrote, "Every drop of who I am will be out there tonight. Every instinct I have will be clawing, surviving, fighting. Asuka you earned your way to a beating, Charlotte always gets hers for free. Tonight I come back to settle some business. Tonight The Man comes around. #WWETLC"
Every drop of who I am will be out there tonight. Every instinct I have will be clawing, surviving, fighting. Asuka you earned your way to a beating, Charlotte always gets hers for free. Tonight I come back to settle some business. Tonight The Man comes around. #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/2GKcqaRh6k— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 16, 2018