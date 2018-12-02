Alexa Bliss Responds To Becky Lynch Referencing Her On Twitter

Lately, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch has been on a social media rampage. Using Twitter to fire both clever and harsh shots at Charlotte Flair and WWE Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

In Lynch's latest tweet, she wrote, "You can call yourself a queen, or a boss, or even a goddess - but if you want to see narrow minds explode, call yourself The Man," with one of those references being Alexa Bliss' in-ring moniker.

Despite the comment from Lynch, Bliss tweeted out shortly after with a simple reply of, "Nah, I'm good. Not worth my time. #WeGetIt"





You can call yourself a queen, or a boss, or even a goddess - but if you want to see narrow minds explode, call yourself The Man. pic.twitter.com/YEtqDBZuqL — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 2, 2018

Nah I'm good . Not worth my time ... ?? #WeGetIt pic.twitter.com/puhOSwDgxb — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) December 2, 2018

Lynch and Bliss had a lengthy history together dating back to the WWE brand extension in 2016. Lynch would become the inaugural SmackDown Women's Champion and feud with Bliss for months to follow, battling one another in singles matches, tables matches, and even a steel cage match for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Both women exchanged victories while in the midst of their rivalry, but Bliss would ultimately stay Women's Champion at the conclusion of their feud.

Lynch's tweet also referenced 'The Boss,' Sasha Banks, and 'The Queen,' Charlotte Flair. Banks has yet to respond, however, Charlotte tweeted this out a few hours after Lynch's comment. At WWE TLC on December 16, Lynch will defend her title against Charlotte and Asuka.