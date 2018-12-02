Becky Lynch Still Taunting Charlotte On Twitter, Big E Appearance, Sheamus Works Out With YouTuber

- The above video has Jason Chen as the guest on Sheamus's YouTube Channel, Celtic Warrior Workouts. Jason Chen is a singer and YouTuber. The segment is called Youtuber V Wrestler.

- WWE announced Big E will be at the DXL store located at 10515 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX. He will be there from 10:30 am to 12 pm on December 3. Big E will also be signing autographs (note that autographs will be limited to 150 people on a first-come, first served basis) and taking photos.

- WWE tweeted a photo of SmackDown's Women Champion Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka and captioned "Full history-makers." The upcoming match between the three will be taking place at TLC. Askua was added to the title match after she won the Women's Battle Royal on this week's SmackDown by kicking Sonya Deville off the ring apron. Becky Lynch commented on the photo WWE tweeted out, calling Charlotte Flair a "Bootleg Becky." You can read WWE's post and Becky's below: