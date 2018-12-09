Becky Lynch To Be On MMA Show, Kurt Angle's Six WWE Championship Wins, WWE - Instagram Gallery

- Above, WWE looked at WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle's six world championship victories. His big wins were against: The Rock (No Mercy 2000), "Stone Cold" Steve Austin (Unforgiven 2001), Booker T (SmackDown - 2001), Big Show (Armageddon 2002), Brock Lesnar / Big Show (Vengeance 2003), and Mark Henry (SmackDown 2006).
- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Drew Gulak, Carmella, Alexa Bliss, and Dakota Kai
- WWE SmackDown Women's Champion will be on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show on Monday, which starts at 1 pm ET. Next Sunday, Lynch will defend her title against Charlotte and Asuka in the first-ever women's TLC match at WWE TLC.
Monday's #HelwaniShow lineup:@BulletValentina @TWooodley @DominickCruz @Benaskren @FrankieEdgar @BeckyLynchWWE @sagenorthcutt @jessicaevileye @ilimanator @Dynamitedan808— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 9, 2018
The Man comes around to Ariel's show tomorrow. https://t.co/YLIPCjYIT6— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 9, 2018