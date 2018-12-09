Wrestling Inc.

Becky Lynch To Be On MMA Show, Kurt Angle's Six WWE Championship Wins, WWE - Instagram Gallery

By Joshua Gagnon | December 09, 2018

- Above, WWE looked at WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle's six world championship victories. His big wins were against: The Rock (No Mercy 2000), "Stone Cold" Steve Austin (Unforgiven 2001), Booker T (SmackDown - 2001), Big Show (Armageddon 2002), Brock Lesnar / Big Show (Vengeance 2003), and Mark Henry (SmackDown 2006).

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Drew Gulak, Carmella, Alexa Bliss, and Dakota Kai

Red Dead Drew Gulak. ??

(??) Sleigher. Reindeer blood.

- WWE SmackDown Women's Champion will be on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show on Monday, which starts at 1 pm ET. Next Sunday, Lynch will defend her title against Charlotte and Asuka in the first-ever women's TLC match at WWE TLC.




